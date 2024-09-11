Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 55,465 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 280,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

CHUY stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

About Chuy’s

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.