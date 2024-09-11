Barclays Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $80.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of GMS opened at $82.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in GMS by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

