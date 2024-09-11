Barclays Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $160.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $119.10 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

