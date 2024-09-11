Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADDYY opened at $116.13 on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of $81.88 and a 12-month high of $130.44. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 23.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

