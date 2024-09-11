Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

SGRO has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 930 ($12.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.67) to GBX 985 ($12.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 986.50 ($12.90).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 890.60 ($11.65) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 899.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 889.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 949 ($12.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4,240.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

