Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,889 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.31% of Bausch Health Companies worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Insider Transactions at Bausch Health Companies

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

