BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TBBB. HSBC raised BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of TBBB opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBB. Sib LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth $4,756,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $6,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $6,492,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

