Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

