Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.83% of Bel Fuse worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BELFB. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

BELFB opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.35. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

