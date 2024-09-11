Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

