BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1,380.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BILL by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $118.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

