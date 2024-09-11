BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

