Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 31,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 308,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Blackrock Silver Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

