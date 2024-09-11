BMO Capital Markets Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.00.

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.30. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

