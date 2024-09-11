Bo Shi Purchases 950 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Bo Shi bought 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $10,573.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,876.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,830,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,303 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $17,731,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $17,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

