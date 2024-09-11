Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

