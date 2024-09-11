Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 10,000 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,248 shares in the company, valued at $727,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 9,771 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $16,219.86.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,152 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $16,852.32.

On Monday, July 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $31,242.66.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 5.4 %

BTM opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.34. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.49 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 307.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Featured Articles

