BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

BRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in BRC by 334.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 76.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 351,757 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 370.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 802,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 632,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRCC opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.18. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

