Brett P. Milkie Sells 16,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Buckle Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

