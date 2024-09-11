Brett Spork Buys 6,849 Shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) insider Brett Spork purchased 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.31 ($9,999.54).
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.
