Brett Spork Buys 6,849 Shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) insider Brett Spork purchased 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.31 ($9,999.54).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

