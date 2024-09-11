Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Laidlaw upped their price objective on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed
Affimed Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.89 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
