Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $44.25

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,974 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,451,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $21.47 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

