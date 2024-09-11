Brokerages Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target at $13.40

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 745,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.65 on Friday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

