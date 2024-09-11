Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Price Target at C$90.88

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.2311277 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

