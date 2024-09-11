Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $6.92

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.36 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 694.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 346,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.