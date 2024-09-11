Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $18.88

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 30.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

