Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $25.92

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flywire

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Institutional Trading of Flywire

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $12,642,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Up 0.8 %

Flywire stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Flywire has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.99, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.