Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $33.44

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Schrödinger Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 145.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,005.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

