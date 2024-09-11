BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$99.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$108.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.30.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

