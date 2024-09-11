BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$92.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$100.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOO. Desjardins reduced their target price on BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.30. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

