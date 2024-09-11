Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,229,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BBW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BBW opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

