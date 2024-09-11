C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Trading Up ∞

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report) shares traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,854 shares.
C.P. Pokphand Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.
C.P. Pokphand Company Profile
CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than C.P. Pokphand
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.