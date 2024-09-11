Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) PT Raised to C$3.15

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.28 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.97.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.1980886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,550 shares of company stock worth $76,994. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

