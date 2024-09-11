Cameron McCullagh Purchases 201,341 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 201,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$201,341.00 ($134,227.33).

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01.

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.19%. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

COG Financial Services Company Profile

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

