Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IES opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.46 million, a P/E ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

