Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s previous close.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of IES opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.46 million, a P/E ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).
About Invinity Energy Systems
