Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,388 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $44,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.