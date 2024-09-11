Canal Capital Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 97,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 462,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,016,931 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

