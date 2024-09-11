Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 1,029 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.88. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $88,928,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,107 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,043 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

