Candriam S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 4,134 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.0 %

EME opened at $371.56 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.12 and a 200 day moving average of $361.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

