Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

