Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.