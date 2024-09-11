Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.97. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.