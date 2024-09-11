Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERII. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 82.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 273,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 123,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERII. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $34,424.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $34,424.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

