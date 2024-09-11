Candriam S.C.A. Buys 1,719 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

