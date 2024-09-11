Candriam S.C.A. Buys 281 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $847.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $854.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

