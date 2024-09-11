Candriam S.C.A. Buys 4,046 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 113.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after buying an additional 1,325,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Avantor by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $2,707,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $4,562,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of AVTR opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

