Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Trading Up 0.6 %

NDSN opened at $248.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.40.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

