Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.43. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $443.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

