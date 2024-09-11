Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 877,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

