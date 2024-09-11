Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco grew its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $4,489,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,383 shares of company stock worth $64,858,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

